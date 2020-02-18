Neglected horses rescued from Boyle County farm

A group of horses were found neglected at a Boyle County farm.

Officials came out to this Boyle County property where they found a group of neglected horses. (WKYT)

14 horses are now in the care of animal control. Boyle County leaders say they need the community's help to foster and feed the animals.

An anonymous tip led officials to what a local leader says is the worst abuse case Boyle County has ever seen.

When officials arrived on Monday, they found one dead horse in the pasture, another dead inside the barn and decided to put one down shortly after. On Tuesday morning another was put down.

Boyle County Judge Executive, Howard Hunt, says there was no water, hay or edible grass left out for the animals when he visited the property.

Hunt purchased some hay for the horses which they are still feeding on now, but he says they will need more.

Hunt also says the person in question was on the property when he visited, but he did not speak to them and says they haven't admitted to any wrongdoing.

Hunt says he wants animal owners who are struggling to reach out to local officials.

"Don't let it get to the point where there have to be criminal charges filed for animal cruelty. There are people that are willing to step up and help. You may not have the means to feed them, but neglect is not an option," said Hunt.

Hunt says there is now a warrant out for the arrest of the horses' owner. They have been charged with animal cruelty.