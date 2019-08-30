Neighborhood copes as construction ramps up around Lexington Convention Center

It's been more than a year since construction started on the $241 million dollar replacement of the Lexington Convention Center.

But their neighbors know there's still plenty of work left to be done.

“We have to look at it like this, it’s their property and for 30 years we have parked on – I’ll use the word ‘their’ property, and we thank God for that. So we can’t dictate what happens to the property,” says Elder Wayne Cornelius, with the Main Street Baptist Church.

Before the work started church members used to be able to park in the Cox Street lot, but the construction makes that no longer an option.

“We used all that parking, so when the building is going up now, that parking was taken away. But then there was some parking adjacent to that behind the chapel.”

For now, they're able to park on what used to be the entrance of the Jefferson Street Bridge.

They're not the only neighbor that lost parking while the work is underway.

“We kind of get lost in the mix of things, but we are working on finding solutions to that and adding some flags out front,” says Gwen Thompson, with the Mary Todd Lincoln House.

For a site that’s a couple of centuries-old, all construction is new construction.

“For 200 years, our property has navigated the change with development around us. We have every confidence will make it through some of the challenges that exist whenever we are in the middle of construction. And we intend to be here for 200 more years.”

Elder Cornelius says the city has been accommodating when it comes to the church, but the bottom line is, there's not much they can do about the work being done around them.

“Many times people say ‘What are you going to do?’ We are going to wait and see what God is going to do. Because we don’t have anything to demand.

Work in the area is scheduled to be completed in November of 2021.

