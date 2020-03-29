Neighborhood creates “Zoo Walk” for children

Children living in the Cumberland Hill neighborhood of Lexington can now go on a “safari” thanks to neighbors placing different zoo animals in their windows.

The “Cumberland Hill Zoo Walk” kicked off Sunday morning in the Cumberland Hill community.

“I’ve got grandchildren in Pikeville, Kentucky. I think they counted 376 bears on their bear hunt,” said organizer Marian Guinn.

Guinn decided to take the bear hunt a step further by having children find zoo animals in her neighborhood.

“I have challenged kids to have a zoologist notebook and then go around and record the animal sightings.”

As of Sunday morning, 60 houses in the community signed up to place zoo animals in their windows along with a sign indicating they are taking part in the “zoo walk”.

Throughout the week families will be able to find the animals and at the end of the week submit their findings for the chance to win various prizes.

Guinn said at the moment she has no other plans for events like this in her neighborhood, but knows her community will step up to try to help each other make it through these unusual times.

“We’re going to continue to find ways, I’m certain, to follow the guidelines. Be healthy at home or to be together Kentucky and make these days be the best they can be.”