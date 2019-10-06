Neighborhoods near Red Mile experiencing string of thefts

Police are searching for a suspect responsible for stealing a moped from someone on Horseman Lane Sunday morning.

Officers said someone was on a moped when another person approached them and told them to get off the moped. The suspect then drove away.

They have not released any details about the suspect or a description of a moped but people living in the area are wondering if this theft is connected to similar ones.

“One of my roommates had a moped stolen,” said Brandon Ray. Ray lives streets over from where this moped theft happened, all near Red Mile Road.

“He had gotten another moped after the first one got stolen, he was very vigilant about bringing it around to the back,” Ray said.

His roommates and he have security cameras, but he said the moped was out of view when it was stolen.

He and other neighbors said items are often left out in neighborhoods along Red Mile Road, making it easy for people to take bikes, scooters, mopeds and other items.

Ray said a teenage neighbor of his also had a moped stolen weeks ago. Police have not said if any of these incidences are related.

If you have any information which could help them, you’re asked to call Lexington Police.

