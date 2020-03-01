Neighbors concerned about Tates Creek rebuild

Residents living on Coldstream Court in Lexington are trying to find answers for why trees behind Tates Creek Schools Campus were torn down Friday.

The teardown comes as the high school is due to receive a new building. But residents say they have not been notified as to when the build would begin and now are wondering where the school will be built. Until recently, they were under the impression the school would be built going out toward the baseball fields.

“I said nobody knows about this,” started neighbor Nancy Joe Kemper. “We know they’re going to build a new school but we’re not aware of the fact that they are planning to put a school right in a flood plain zone.”

Nancy Joe Kemper and her neighbor Mark Cornelison have been talking to others on their court about the trees coming down and how this could affect them.

“The amount of water that already comes down that hill and already floods the creek, is that going to be worse?” Cornelison said.

Three houses stood where green space is now at the end of Colstream Court. The homes were taken over by the city almost 10 years ago because of flooding issues.

Kemper and Cornelison said the trees the district has now torn down helped keep flooding at a minimum. They also provided a barrier between the neighborhood and the school.

Kemper has now made a petition asking for several things from the Fayette County Public School District.

“The petition says we want an apology we want a copy of the environmental impact study that they had done, we want to know exactly what the footprint is going to be,” said Kemper.

WKYT has reached out to Fayette County Public School officials for comment.

