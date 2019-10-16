Neighbors concerned about uptick in criminal activity after shots fired through apartment complex windows

Danville police are investigating after shots were fired into an apartment complex.

According to a press release, the two people inside weren't hurt, but police found a man just outside of the complex with a gunshot wound.

"For this to happen here, it's a little nerve-wracking," neighbor Alicia Whitson said.

It was just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when Danville police responded to the Magnolia Place Townhomes after a call about bullets flying through one of the homes.

Police said a man was in his living room when a round went through the kitchen window, and a woman was lying in bed when another went through the upstairs bedroom window. Though, neither person was hit.

It was only after police started investigating the bullet holes in the apartment that they found a man outside of the complex with a gunshot wound to his arm.

20-year-old Adarius Crumble was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Police said Crumble was unassociated with the apartment struck by gunfire and it is believed that Crumble was shot while outside a neighboring apartment complex.

Though his injuries were non-life threatening, neighbors living in the complex are feeling a little threatened.

"We have a lot of toddlers that run around here, up and down in the parking lot and everything,” Whitson said. “I would hate for one of them to get caught in the crossfire."

Whitson and her three kids have lived in Magnolia Place for two years. She described it as a family-friendly area and never felt unsafe letting her kids run around and play until lately.

"We've had different things like cars being broken into,” Whitson said. “So, people started locking their doors more often around here."

Tuesday's shooting is one more incident that has Whitson keeping her guard up and her kids close.

"Now I just want to make sure that when the kids are out, they're up here and I can see them and see who all is around at the time," Whitson said.

Police have not named a specific suspect and are asking anyone with information about the shooting call the Danville Police Department.

