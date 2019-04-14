Neighbors express concern after Lexington home repeatedly targeted in shootings

Police are investigating after a Lexington home was hit several times in a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers say it happened around 1 a.m. on Shelby Avenue. Thankfully no one was hurt, but neighbors are expressing concern, saying it's been targeted repeatedly.

"The street's being terrorized,” says Tim Frazier, who lives nearby. “The people that live here are terrorized. It's just an intolerable situation."

Police tell WKYT they're still investigating the latest situation here, when someone apparently emptied a number of rounds into the home.

"It just was one, loud, repetitive, boom-boom-boom-boom-boom-boom-boom, and it just went on, you know," says Frazier.

Neighbors say this is the third time this has happened over the course of about six months. The home is empty, but it's all happening enough to make some neighbors scared to sleep here.

"We just wanted to get down on the ground and hope we didn't get caught in the crossfire. It was just a matter of keeping ourselves safe."

Frazier says he packed up his family and spent the rest of the night somewhere else. He wants something done to stop it.

"When you have bullets flying through your neighborhood continually, it's like being in a war zone."

