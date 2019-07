Firefighters worked quickly to put out a house fire in Lexington Thursday night.

Fire scene on Bahama Road

The fire started around 10 p.m. on Bahama Road, off Winchester Road near Man O'War.

Officials said neighbors saw the flames and woke up someone sleeping inside.

Firefighters said there were heavy flames when they arrived.

Crews said a back addition was damaged along with parts of the main house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.