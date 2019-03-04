Neighbors oppose Hamburg apartment development

Members of a Lexington homeowners association are upset about a proposed apartment complex near their neighborhood.

It was a packed house Monday night for the Blackford Homeowners Association meeting.

Members of Lexington's Division of Planning went over a new development proposed by Ball Homes on 30 acres of property located off of Man o War in Hamburg.

"In this case, they are proposing 336 units as well as a clubhouse upfront," Traci Wade said.

That news didn't sit well with the crowd.

They brought up concerns of traffic, asking about additional stop lights.

"Once something warrants a traffic signal, a stop sign, something along those lines, the planning department doesn’t decide when that happens," Wade said.

They also worried about the potential to add to already crowded schools.

"We can’t say that more people can’t come into our community and we don’t control how the schools are expanding or contracting," Hal Ballie with the Division of Planning said.

"I feel like my tax dollars should be going to someone looking over my neighborhood to say 'Oh my gosh the schools are crazy overcrowded. We can’t put 3000 more people there. Or traffic is terrible,'" one homeowner responded.

Ball has requested to have the property rezoned.

The group is now looking at their options.

Although the company already has the right build on the land, the question is what gets built.

The group plans to attend the next zoning commission meeting to speak out against the apartments.

