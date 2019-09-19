Some in Jessamine County unhappy about proposed residential development

The proposal to turn Loan Oak Golf Course into hundreds of homes is receiving criticism from the families that already live in that area.

The families are concerned about their neighborhood getting too crowded.

The plan includes 200 homes, 100 condominium units and 43 townhomes.

During a city commission meeting in July, commissioners voted to annex the golf course into the city limits.

"There were hundreds of people at the meeting everyone was in opposition to it but they voted for it anyway," said David Williams, a resident who lives near the golf course.

Current residents also worry that the only entrance for the new development will be on Lone Oak, an area they say already gets busy.

The developers say they plan to extend a road running off of Lone Oak, all the way to the bypass, creating a second way to get to that entrance.

As Nicholasville continues to grow, developers say there is a need for more housing, but neighbors don't want it at Lone Oak.

A zone change meeting will be held on Monday night.

If the zone change is approved by the planning commission, it will go to the city commission for a final vote.