Lexington homeowners vow to fight apartment proposal

A Lexington neighborhood is fighting back against a proposal to build a four-story apartment building nearby.

Plans filed with the city show a New York-based developer wants to build a 149,180-square foot senior living center with 128 apartment units on the lot behind The Baptist Church of Andover, which is just off Todds Road.

But folks who live on Andover Woods Lane - just yards away from the proposed building - say they are worried about the building's size and location, as well as potential traffic if developers have to put an access road through their neighborhood. (Current preliminary plans, however, show only an entrance on Todds Road.)

Neighbors say meeting with a representative for the developers did not satisfy their concerns, and they now vow to fight the proposed zone change from agricultural-urban to high-density apartment that would allow the plan to move forward.

"It does change kind of the makeup of this neighborhood," said Rebekah Welch, who lives nearby. "It just has no place here."

An attorney for the developers has not responded to WKYT's request for comment.

A planning commission hearing on the zone change proposal is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. February 28.

