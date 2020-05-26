Neil Huffman Auto Group employee fired for their role in the protest at the Capitol

The Neil Huffman Autio Group has fired an employee for their role in protests at the Kentucky State Capitol over the weekend.

An effigy of Governor Andy Beshear was hanged from a tree along with a phrase believed to have been yelled by John Wilkes Booth after assassinating President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

The business said, "there is no place for hate or intolerance" at any of its dealerships.

In a statement, the human resources manager says the employee was terminated after an internal investigation.