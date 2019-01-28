Netflix wins bid for 'Hillbilly Elegy' film to be directed by Ron Howard

The film version of J.D. Vance's best selling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" is being produced by Netflix, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The streaming service Netflix purchased the film for $45 million, which was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

"Hillbilly Elegy" is J.D. Vance's personal story of graduating from Yale Law School, despite raising himself from an impoverished family. Vance is from Breathitt County, but migrated to Ohio for a job at Armco Steel, according to the Herald-Leader.

Ron Howard, award-winning actor and director, will direct the film, and the book will be adapted to screen by Vanessa Taylor, co-writer of "The Shape of Water."

Howard was seen in Jackson, Ky, in October, sparking rumors about the development of a new movie in the area.