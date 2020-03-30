Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ prompts Fla. sheriff to ask for new leads in cold case

The Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” has become the top show in the country on the streaming platform, and a Florida sheriff hopes to use its popularity to get new leads in a cold case.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is asking the public for clues regarding the 1997 disappearance of Jack "Don" Lewis.

Lewis' disappearance is a key part of the documentary, as there is speculation over whether he died in a plane crash or if foul play was involved. He was the husband of Tampa-based Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, who has denied any involvement in Lewis' death.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic,” was a rival owner of exotic animals at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. He would have a long public feud with Baskin and routinely accused her of killing her husband.

Joe Exotic would later be arrested and convicted on multiple federal charges, including his role in a plot to kill Baskin.

Chronister is asking anyone with information on the Lewis case to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.