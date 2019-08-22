Nevada man accused of attempting to kidnap Kentucky teen released on bond

The Nevada man accused of attempting to kidnap a Kentucky teen while she was at school is now out of jail after posting bond.

Benjamin Margitza is accused of flying from Nevada to Kentucky in order to have sex with a girl he met online years ago. (Boone County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports Benjamin J. Margitza, 18, of Las Vegas paid his $50,000 cash bond Thursday, and he was released from the Boone County Detention Center.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Margitza was arrested Monday after flying to Kentucky during the weekend in an effort to have sex with the girl. He had previous electronic communications with the female, and his conversations became more sexual in nature in the past year.

The girl told authorities she was unaware he flew to Kentucky. He confronted her at Conner High School.

Deputies say another student stopped Margitza from following her, and he was eventually found trying to get away in an Uber.

Margitza is not allowed to have contact with the victim or witnesses, and he is banned from school property.