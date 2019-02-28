Never before seen video of Eastern Kentucky school bus crash surfaces after 60 years

61 years after a school crash killed 27 in Floyd County, a never before seen video of the crash has been released.

On Feb. 28, 1958 a bus carrying 48 students and a driver went off the road and plunged into the Big Sandy River. 26 children and the driver died.

In 2010, Michael Crisp released his documentary about the crash in 2010. Nine years later a new video of the crash has surfaced.

"Now to have these moving images that give you close up feels of what it’s like to be on the river bank in March 1958. The school bus has been missing three days and now you are just 20-30 feet away as you see it being pulled up onto the riverbank,” said Crisp.

A Louisville man donated the new footage. He says his grandfather shot the home movies.

