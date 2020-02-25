New DNA tech helps identity remains found in 1995 as Kentucky woman

A 25-year-old cold case finally has a break.

Christie Witcher went missing in Nancy, Ky., during the summer of 1993.

In 1995, two hunters were walking in the wooded area in Pulaski County when they came across the remains of a dead body.

"The perpetrator probably went up the road, turned around up there and then disposed of the body," Karl Clinard, Public Affairs Officer with the Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Office.

Now, 25 years later the police have identified the remains as Christie Witcher.

She went missing in July 1993, and no one heard from her since.

"It's been a long time since this case has been going on and up until just this past Friday we were notified, we didn't even have a name to associate with it, so we had no idea where to go," Detective Cody Cundiff.

Why are they finding this out now?

"DNAs come a long way," said Cundiff.

Cundiff says there is new technology to help break down and extract the DNA. Witcher's family pushed for authorities to continue their search.

"Her family's DNA was compared to the remains that we have and they came up as a positive match," Cundiff said.

Now, Cundiff hopes to finally bring closure to Witcher's family.

"Everything before this has to try and get her identified, now that we know that, now we can start on, you know, how she got here and what happened to her," Cundiff said.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Detective Cundiff says Witcher was most likely the victim of a homicide.