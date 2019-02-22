New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft facing charges in sex sting operation

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is facing charges related to a prostitution bust in Florida.

Boston CBS affiliate WBZ reports police in Jupiter, Florida announced 25 people will be charged, and the 77-year-old Kraft is one of the suspects.

Kraft will face two charges of soliciting prostitution, and both charges are misdemeanor offenses. Police also said Kraft was seen on video in two incidents.

CBS Miami reported Jim DeFede reports the rate was $59 for a half hour inside a massage parlor called the Orchid Spa and $79 for an hour for the billionaire owner. Police say Kraft had his chauffeur drive him to the parlor.

Kraft is one of the most successful NFL franchise owners in the league's history, and the New England Patriots are less than one month removed from winning its sixth Super Bowl since 2002.