Georgetown Mayor replaces new fire chief: "Morale had taken a big hit"

The Georgetown Fire Department is seeing a change in its leadership for the second time in just a few months. (WKYT)

"When I became more aware that the chief was not a good fit with the department, rather than hold on to my ego for a decision I made a couple of months ago... we went ahead and ripped that bandaid off," Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather said.

Back at the end of the summer, the city made a hire to replace the former chief who retired. As of just last week, the new chief in town is out, and a new acting chief is in place.

"Very capable gentleman but just not a good fit for the Georgetown Fire Department," Mayor Prather said. "I determined that morale had taken a big hit in the past two months, and that was one of the reasons for changing the chief."

There's also an open investigation after some claims of verbal and physical abuse to recruits in the department.

"In the process of interviewing people about the treatment of recruits, we heard many other things, so in our due diligence, we are trying to follow up on those," Mayor Prather said.

Prather says this is part of the initial phase of the investigation, and they have already talked with 20 of their firefighters.

"We've been able to address some of the allegations and set them aside as not being true, but I have to emphasize that this is an ongoing investigation," Mayor Prather said.

He says public safety is one of their most significant responsibilities and that all city employees deserve each allegation to be looked at thoroughly. He can't talk specifics due to the investigation being ongoing but says once it is complete, they do plan on making the report public.

"This is an elite fire department, and it is my intention to keep it that way," Prather said.

The recent recruit class for the Georgetown Fire Department was initially three people. Mayor Prather says two of those recruits had to leave due to physical reasons. The one remaining recruit graduated on Friday.