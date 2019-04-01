New IDs to start being issued in some Kentucky counties

Residents in Franklin and Woodford counties will be able to get a new driver’s license in the next few weeks.

The new licenses follow the federal requirements of REAL ID Act which Kentucky must comply with by October 1st of 2020.

Kentuckians will have the choice of two types of identification. A Voluntary Travel ID which allows you to board domestic flights without a passport and access restricted federal facilities.

A Standard Credential ID allows you to vote, make age-restricted purchases and have access to federal benefits.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is requiring all states to use new technology to store identification information.

Each ID is valid for eight years. The Standard ID will cost $43, and the Voluntary Travel ID will cost $48.

