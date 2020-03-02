New Kentucky bill would make it a crime to 'dox' minors

A new bill passed the Kentucky Senate today that would criminalize a type of online harassment.

The legislation, Senate Bill 182, would make it a crime for someone to use the internet to intentionally spread identifying information of a minor with the intent to intimidate, abuse, threaten, harass or frighten the minor.

That information could include the child's name, Social Security number, birthday, address, email, phone number, checking account number, health information, employer or school.

Spreading that information would be a misdemeanor, but could be a felony if physical harm, monetary loss or death resulted in it.

This type of cyber behavior is typically called doxing, and is defined as the act of publicly identifying or publishing private information about someone, especially as a form of punishment or revenge.

Sen. Christian McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, said it was time for the state to criminalize this type of online harassment after it happened to a Northern Kentucky high school student following the posting of a video of him with a Native American protester in Washington D.C.

“You can disagree with someone,” McDaniel said in a press release. “You can call that person whatever you want. You can put your own opinion, but you don’t have the right to use online platforms to attempt to harass someone with a real fear of bodily injury because you are giving out their home address, where they go to school and inciting people to go do damage to them, their family and their property.”

Senate Bill 182 will now go to the House for its consideration.