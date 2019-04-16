New Kentucky driver license program delayed...again

Kentuckians will once again have to wait longer to get new driver licenses after the state said it had issued with its new system.

Woodford and Franklin counties were supposed to be the first to get the new identification cards in April. The new licenses follow the federal requirements of REAL ID Act which Kentucky must comply with by October 1st of 2020.

"Franklin County and Woodford County expect to have it soon, but we don't have an exact date yet." Woodford County Circuit Clerk Christie Edwards said.

Edwards believes the county will be able to begin issuing the new licenses sometime in spring.

"Our office has been in communication with Department of Transportation, and they have informed us it could be mid-May, but they want to be sure everything is good before we release this product," Edwards said.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says additional time is necessary to work the bugs out of the new system.

Kentuckians will have the choice of two types of identification. A Voluntary Travel ID which allows you to board domestic flights without a passport and access restricted federal facilities.

A Standard Credential ID allows you to vote, make age-restricted purchases and have access to federal benefits.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is requiring all states to use new technology to store identification information.

Each ID is valid for eight years. The Standard ID will cost $43, and the Voluntary Travel ID will cost $48.