New Kentucky laws tackle the opioid crisis

New laws are going into effect on June 17 in Kentucky. Some aim to address the opioid crisis.

House Bill 470 allows pharmacists to more freely distribute Naloxone, or Narcan. Narcan is a substance that reverses the effects of an overdose. HB 470 also holds drug dealers accountable for overdose deaths, charging them with second degree manslaughter.

Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison says he has seen an increase of drug overdoses in the past few years. He says Madison County has handled 27 overdoses so far this year, which is high compared to 2018's total of 42.

Cornelison says he’s in favor of making Narcan more available, as long as it’s in the right hands. "We have to really be careful with lay people. Not everybody you find unconscious is an overdose. But are you going to go ahead and give it and take that chance? Absolutely."

Cornelison says the second part of the new law can be tricky. He says tracking down drug dealers can be difficult because people don’t want to be known as "snitches.”

He says unfortunately, the opioid epidemic is a tricky cycle, and it will take more than legislation to fix.

"I don't see a change. I applaud the legislators for putting these laws into place, and I hope I’m wrong," he says.

According to the CDC, Kentucky is one of the top five deadliest states for drug overdoses.

