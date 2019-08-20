New Lexington Taco Tico locations months away from opening

The company behind Taco Tico's expansion in Lexington is revealing when it expects to open two new locations.

A spokesperson for Greer Companies says the company is hopeful to open the two new locations by the end of 2019.

The new locations will be at former Arby's restaurants on Southland Drive and in the Park Hills Shopping Center on Pimlico Parkway.

Greer Companies also purchased Lexington's current Taco Tico location at 1483 Boardwalk.

The Lexington expansion is part of the company's plan to expand the brand to other areas of the U.S.