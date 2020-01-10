New Mexico man searching for wife’s stolen ashes

A New Mexico man is searching for his wife’s ashes that where stolen on Tuesday while he was at the store.

“I was home in about an hour and a half,” Tony Trezza said.

When he arrived home, the front gate, screen door, and front door were all open.

“I walked inside the house and I thought it was my daughter-in-law Sherrie,” Trezza said.

When he walked inside, he realized that somebody has broken into his home. Trezza called his daughter-in-law and they did a walk through of the house.

Trezza and his daugther-in-law discovered that his pistol, shotgun, wedding ring, and wife’s ashes were all missing.

Trezza’s wife of 66 years, June, passed away last January. He got her ashes in November.

He has changed and replaced all the locks, but says that something that can never be replaced is June.

“There’s not much I can say to the person that did this. Not much I can say other than I’m very dissatisfied and what he did,” Trezza said.

