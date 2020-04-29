New "Nourish Lexington" meal distribution site opens

Nourish Lexington has a new place where families can pickup meals.

It starts today, April 29.

Red Mile will be distributing free meals Wednesday through Friday.

Athenian Grill hands them out Monday and Tuesday and Food Chain distributes meals Monday through Friday.

Pickup at each site starts at 5:30 p.m.

So far, Nourish Lexington has handed out more than 6,900 meals. That includes 2,500 school lunches.

"Nourish Lexington" is a partnership between a group of of Lexington organizations and individuals

According to their website, the group utilizes skills of recently laid off or furloughed hospitality workers to make meals for people who need access to food. The meals are then distributed to food insecure families and individuals in the community.

Workers helping prepare the meals are being paid $60 for each four hour shift and $30 for each two hour shift.

If you want to donate or help make meals, you can find more information on Nourish Lexington's website .

