New principals selected for two Lexington Elementary Schools

Two new principals have been hired in Lexington, according to Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall.

Lisa Kear and Mark Rose have been hired to fill open principal roles at Liberty and Athens-Chilesburg Elementary Schools.

Lisa Kear was a member of the team that helped open Liberty Elementary in 2008 and has more than 16 years of experience in the field of education.

Mark Rose has 29 years of experience in the field of education, including 20 years of teaching in the Clark County Schools.

With the hiring of Kear and Rose, all top leadership posts in all 37 Fayette County elementary schools are filled.

Kear and Rose will start on Monday.