New REAL ID licensing office opens in Morehead

Kentucky residents now have one more option to get their REAL ID.

Starting Monday, the Rowan County REAL ID Regional Driver’s Licensing office will serve all Kentuckians regardless of where they live.

Any U.S. citizen or permanent resident who has a driver’s license, permit or identification card may apply for a Kentucky’s REAL ID-compliant version at the new regional office in Morehead if they want to use a state-issued credential to meet upcoming REAL ID requirements that go into effect Oct. 1, 2020.

“We’re excited to expand REAL ID access at the first of many regional offices to serve northeastern Kentucky residents who want the new card version to maintain air travel and restricted federal access locations once REAL ID enforcement takes effect October 1,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Transportation Cabinet is working tirelessly to open regional offices statewide as quickly as possible.”

Residents who already have a valid form of REAL ID, like a passport or military ID, can use that instead of the new REAL ID license if they want to visit military bases and fly within the U.S. starting this October.

Current driver’s licenses will continue to remain valid for driving, voting and general identification purposes.

“Kentuckians who plan to use another form of REAL ID, like a passport, are encouraged to check the expiration date to make sure it will be valid after Oct. 1,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “For those who plan to apply for a REAL ID license, avoid unnecessary repeat trips and take the time to now to learn what specific documents are accepted by visiting realidky.com.”

Like Morehead, the REAL ID offices in Frankfort and Madisonville serve as a regional application site welcoming applicants from any county to apply.

Offices in Paducah, Bowling Green, and Somerset are best scaled to serve residents in the county they are located in and will serve the region once workstation capacity expands.

The Morehead office is located at 126 Bradley Avenue and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beginning nationwide on Oct. 1, 2020, a form of REAL ID will be needed to:

• Pass through airport security checkpoints to board a U.S. commercial flight

• Visit a military base

• Visit a federal building or facility that requires ID (White House, nuclear power plant)

WHAT YOU WILL NEED TO APPLY FOR A REAL ID LICENSE

Residents applying for a REAL ID license must present documentation from a list of specific, acceptable documents that meet federal guidelines, including:

• one (1) valid proof of identity (like a certified birth certificate or valid passport)

• one (1) valid proof of social security number ( like a social security card) and

• two (2) valid proofs of residency ( like a Kentucky driver’s license with your current home address or a utility bill dated less than 61 days).

• Additional documentation may be required if an applicant’s name or gender doesn’t match on the four proof documents (like a marriage certificate or divorce decree if your names don’t match due to marriage or divorce). Applicants may need to reorder documents before applying if the documents do not display legal names (like a nickname printed on a social security card). A detailed list of acceptable documents and examples of when additional documentation may be required is available on the REAL ID website www.realidky.com.

The online IDocument Guide quiz provides a customized list of documents an applicant will need to present. Some acceptable documents have strict requirements (i.e., no photocopies of birth certificates, no expired documents).