New Space Force uniforms are camo, but why?

It’s been a big week for the newest branch of the U.S. military.

On Tuesday, the new Space Force chief, Gen. John Raymond, was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence.

Then on Friday, Space Force unveiled its new uniforms. And they’re a lot like all the others.

Sticking with camouflage saves money, so Space Force is being thrifty by going traditional and basically wearing what everyone else in the military is wearing.

Last month, Congress passed a new spending bill that funds the Space Force and President Donald Trump officially signed off on it.

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.