New United Way of the Bluegrass CEO meets with local non-profits, assesses challenges

New CEO of United Way of the Bluegrass, Timothy Johnson, has been making the rounds in Central Kentucky, finding out the needs of the community.

Friday morning, Johnson hosted a meet and greet with other non-profit agencies who work in conjunction with the United Way of the Bluegrass.

Johnson has been in the position for five weeks and was formerly with the United Way in Washington, D.C.

Johnson tells WKYT his time here so far has been a bit of a whirlwind but a great experience, and he's already noticed a major need in the Bluegrass.

“I’ve discovered that a lot of our challenges really revolve around ‘How do we support our students?’ More importantly, how do we support our students when they are not inside the school building,” says Johnson.

Last year, the United Way of the Bluegrass had a $500,000 shortfall. Johnson says his plan moving forward is to be more visible, to meet stakeholders, and to tell people about the importance of the United Way.

Anyone interested in donating to the non-profit can do so here.

