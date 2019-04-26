New York Archdiocese names 120 priests accused of sex abuse

The Archdiocese of New York says at least 120 priests accused of sexually abusing a child or having child pornography have worked there over decades.

The nation's second-largest archdiocese released a list of names Friday. It includes bishops, high school teachers, a scouting chaplain and a notorious cardinal who was defrocked earlier this year.

The list follows more than 120 such disclosures from other dioceses around the country as the church reckons with demands for transparency about abuse by clergy.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan says he realizes "the shame that has come upon our church due to the sexual abuse of minors."

Church abuse watchdogs and lawyers for abuse accusers say the release of the list is a positive step, but some of them see it as incomplete.

