New accountability system shows little improvement for Kentucky schools

A new accountability system for Kentucky's public schools shows little improvement overall.

State leaders made the results public Tuesday. The new system gives schools between one and five stars, with five stars being the highest performing.

The new system also places an emphasis on closing achievement gaps. Some schools lost a star this year because of achievement gaps.

"The implementation of new academic standards in Kentucky has been our most important work at KDE during my tenure as commissioner," said Dr. Wayne Lewis, Commissioner of Education.

In the past, state leaders have based test scores on state standardized exams. This year, the state considered several other factors, like reading, math, social studies, science, and writing proficiency. They also looked at college and career readiness - that's now called transitional readiness. And they looked at graduation rates and students' progress throughout the year.

In Fayette County, three schools received five-star ratings: Rosa Parks Elementary and SCAPA's elementary and middle school programs. Four schools got one-star ratings: Bryan Station High School, Winburn Middle School, and two elementary schools, Harrison and William Wells. The two elementary schools started a new initiative this school year as a way to combat previously low test scores. They are part of what's called Promise Academies. They have longer school days and more days in their calendar year.

There are nine schools in the Fayette County Public Schools district that were deemed to have notable achievement gaps. These are schools the state ranked one star below what they would have scored, because of a statistically significant gap. Those schools are Cassidy Elementary, Clays Mill Elementary, Wellington Elementary, Beaumont Middle School, Edythe Jones Hayes Middle School, Jessie M. Clark Middle School, Morton Middle School, Lafayette High School, and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.

"We know we're doing the right work," said Fayette County Superintendent Manny Caulk. "We're going to continue to look at, not just this data, but other data that we use and continue to make improvements based on that data."