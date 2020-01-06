New app for teens to help combat opioid crisis in Lexington

Lexington leaders hope a new app will help curb the opioid epidemic in teens.

Mayor Linda Gorton announced the “Full Energy, No Drugs” (FEND) app on Monday.

Her officer is partnering with Preventum Initiative to push the app.

Teenagers are rewarded for learning about the opioid epidemic and taking action against opioids and other drugs.

"We have to do what we can to stop the spread of the deadly disease of opioid addiction,” Gorton said. “Teaching young people about the dangers of addiction, opioids, and prescription drugs better equips them to handle situations, helps arm them with useful tools, and hopefully, deters them from the use of illicit or non-prescribed drugs. I look forward to working with Preventum Initiative to help make our community safer.”

Dr. Jacquii Burgess, Executive Director of the Preventum Initiative, said FEND gives young people the facts about opioids, prescription drugs, and addiction so they can make informed choices about their health.

Devine Carama will serve as the FEND Community Coordinator to help make the necessary connections to youth and youth program providers.

“Having been involved with schools in the community, I see first-hand the effects of the opioid crisis,” Carama said. “FEND provides us a vehicle to reach kids where they are.”

FEND launches January 2020.

The program will engage young people across the city, including a competition between Lexington high schools designed to empower youth to take the messages of FEND into their local communities.

The FEND app will reward youth for utilizing the app with gift vouchers, streetwear, concert tickets, athletic events, and other experiences.

The app is free to download in the Apple and Google Play stores.

It's paid for through private donations, grants, and corporate sponsorships.