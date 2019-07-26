New artwork in place in Lexington’s Warehouse Block

One of three geometric sculptures on display in the Warehouse Block, unveiled at a press event Friday, July 26. (Photo: WKYT)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 1:37 PM, Jul 26, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Some new artwork is in place in Lexington's Warehouse Block.

The installation, affectionately known as ‘the cubes,” consists of three sculptures that will mark the entryway to the Warehouse Block.

Ryan Hargrove, a University of Kentucky Landscape Architecture professor, co-designed the multi-sided geometric shapes with UK student Renato Virto..

The three sculptures represent the three streets that make up the block, Walton, National, and North Ashland Avenues.

"This newest incarnation has gone to great lengths to make this a neighborhood, more than just a rented spot, to conduct business. It's a community," says Chad T. Walker, of Walker Properties.

The sculptures will be a centerpiece as the Warehouse Block hosts a block party on Saturday.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus