New artwork in place in Lexington’s Warehouse Block

Some new artwork is in place in Lexington's Warehouse Block.

The installation, affectionately known as ‘the cubes,” consists of three sculptures that will mark the entryway to the Warehouse Block.

Ryan Hargrove, a University of Kentucky Landscape Architecture professor, co-designed the multi-sided geometric shapes with UK student Renato Virto..

The three sculptures represent the three streets that make up the block, Walton, National, and North Ashland Avenues.

"This newest incarnation has gone to great lengths to make this a neighborhood, more than just a rented spot, to conduct business. It's a community," says Chad T. Walker, of Walker Properties.

The sculptures will be a centerpiece as the Warehouse Block hosts a block party on Saturday.

