New bill would arm Kentucky school resource officers

Lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require school resource officers in Kentucky to carry guns.

Senator Max Wise (R) of Campbellsville is the bill's primary sponsor. 10 other senators, including one Democrat, are co-sponsoring the bill.

If passed, Senate Bill 8 would amend legislation passed last year that addressed school safety issues and laid the groundwork for hiring SROs.

SB 8 would specify certain school safety goals, such as ensuring all schools have at least one armed SRO and one mental health counselor for every 250 students.

The bill would also order the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training to create an active shooter training video.

Lawmakers have not provided funding for the safety improvements outlined in last year's legislation.