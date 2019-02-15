New business in Lexington offers color and fun

A new business is now open in Lexington. Color Chaos is a colorful take on an interactive, team-building experience.

The hour-long adventure is a series of five challenges that aim to test participants’ wits, reflexes, and competitive spirit — all before covering them in a blast of glowing paint. In order to truly enjoy the explosive finale, each player wears a hazmat suit, mask and glasses.

“Color Chaos is unlike anything else our community has seen and we’re ecstatic to be able to introduce this experience to Lexington,” said Bryce Anderson, co-founder of Color Chaos. “The paint adds an entirely new element of excitement to collaborating in a fun environment and I can’t wait to see how families, gamers and everyone in between react to it.”

Color Chaos is located at 309 N. Ashland Avenue St. 120. To book online or learn more, visit colorchaos.com.