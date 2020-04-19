New business trying to "Shake It" off after opening weeks before pandemic

Opening a new business has proved difficult but possible in the past for Ryan Conner, but now he and others at Shake It in Lexington are trying to stay afloat after opening the nutrition bar weeks before the stay at home order was declared.

"Our first day was March 4 and the first week was absolutely great, we had tons of traffic," Conner said. "We sold out of probably a months worth of product in under a week."

Conner and Greg Ladd started brainstorming and preparing to open the business 2-3 years ago. Shake It sells meal replacement shakes, a variety of tea and other nutritional items.

The two said they never expected a pandemic to follow the opening of their Lexington store.

"Day after day after day, there were new restrictions and regulations pushing away clients. We understand it of course," Conner said.

Like their neighboring businesses in Chevy Chase, they began to adapt.

"We are currently getting out Door Dash set up because obviously that's huge right now."

They also allow customers to call ahead or even direct message them on Instagram to place an order, let workers know what vehicle they're in and pick up their order without leaving their vehicles.

Both Ladd and Conner told WKYT while starting a business in our "new normal" is anything but normal, they are taking the days as they come and trying to keep employees on their feet.