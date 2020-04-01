New data paints grim picture for number of COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky

Tuesday, we saw our biggest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.

Governor Beshear says we can expect more tough days ahead.

Now, there's a group looking at just how bad this pandemic could get in every state.

The numbers are showing more people contracting COVID-19 in Kentucky. More than half of our 120 counties have a confirmed case.

This doesn't surprise our leaders, Governor Andy Beshear continues to say, coronavirus is in every community in the state.

We're still seeing the most cases, in the most populous areas, Fayette County and Jefferson County.

We're also seeing more women with the virus than men. And about a third of the patients are in their 50s and 60s.

If we look at the patient numbers and take into account hospital resource use, we get a grim picture of the number of deaths we're likely to see in Kentucky.

This information is coming from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. They are predicting more than 600 deaths by June and peaking at more than 800 in July.

If you look at total US deaths, they are predicting more than 93,000.