New database connecting criminals' behaviors a game changer for AG’s office

There is an FBI program that has been around for a while, but most in Kentucky really didn't know about the program. It can catch violent criminals by more than just DNA evidence. The database can actually catch bad guys by matching behaviors with other violent criminals.

"Every chance we have to bring new technology, new methods and then to train everybody," Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said.

Carey Aldridge with the Kentucky Office of Victims Advocacy found this new method last year and has been spreading the word ever since.

"It had a way to break through and connect cases in ways that other programs do not," Aldridge said.

It is the violent criminal apprehension program, or VICAP for short. The program is an FBI database focuses on a bad guy's characteristics and behaviors.

Aldridge says it's a pretty easy program to use. It's filled with algorithms recognizing case similarities and drawing connections for investigators. For instance, serial killers usually have some kind of signature they repeat in their crimes. VICAP will point them out.

"The homicides that are being taken into the system have unique patterns if you will," Aldridge said.

This means it's not for every crime -- just for the unusual ones, but the main thing Beshear and Aldridge want police departments around the state to know is how to use VICAP, so when it is needed, they can benefit from its ability to dig deeper and identify an offender not based off DNA alone, but by behavior.

The attorney general office has a schedule of training session that will be released Tuesday.