New details of Maine motel owner's child abuse charges revealed

New details are being revealed in the abuse case involving a Maine motel owner.

Gray affiliate WABI reports Kaleem Adnan, 29, was caring for three children ages 11 and under while their mother was working, according to court documents.

A 6-year-old girl would tell police Adnan tied her hands and feet, placed tape over her mouth, and hung her upside down in a refrigerator. The other children told police Adnan spanked them with a piece of wood with a nail in it.

Kaleem Adnan, who goes by "Danny," denies harming the kids, and said they were making up lies against him because he cut off their cable TV and video games.

He's facing felony assault charges, as well as opioid charges. Adan, who's due in court in June, said he intends to fight the charges.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.