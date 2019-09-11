Police: Driver in deadly Anderson Co. crash high on acid at the time

Lawrenceburg police say the driver in a deadly crash involving an Anderson County teen was high on acid at the time of the crash.

David Henderson's arrest citation offers some new details into what happened that night.

Police say his vehicle was swerving on the road and they tried to pull him over, but instead, Henderson quickly drove off, topping speeds of 120 mph during the chase.

A female passenger in Henderson's car told police he didn't want to stop for officers because they had a small amount of marijuana in the car.

Henderson's car crashed into recent Anderson County graduate Jill Hurst's vehicle Friday night after she left a high school football game. Her family tells WKYT she will not survive her injuries and will become an organ donor.