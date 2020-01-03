New details released in Lexington's latest murder

A suspect in Lexington's 29th homicide of 2019 is behind bars in Lexington and will face a judge Friday.

Anthony "Tony" Asay, 18, was arrested in Nicholasville on New Year's Day.

He is accused of killing Donald Foster, 57, at an apartment on August Court on December 29.

A few days later, police received a tip from a caller who said her daughter saw someone she thought was dead at the apartment. The caller said the victim's name was Don.

Police say a different witness who was at the scene of the crime told them Asay used a heavy metal pole to hit and kill Foster during an argument.

That witness also said Asay and Dillion Stewart, 19, put the body in a truck and drove it to a remote location.

When police interviewed Stewart, they say he admitted to being inside the apartment when the killing occurred.

He told investigators that Foster had come to the apartment to buy vehicle fuses from Asay.

Stewart told them Asay and Foster went to a back bedroom and shut the door. Soon after, he says he could hear Asay assaulting the man.

He told investigators Asay came out of the room and informed he and the other witness that he had killed the victim.

Stewart says the suspect used a concrete object and other sharp things to do the killing.

Stewart also admitted to helping Asay move the body to a remote area in Washington County.

That's where officers found Foster's body with multiple cuts and blunt force trauma.

They also say when they were investigating the apartment there were signs of a struggle, and that the scene had been cleaned quickly.

Police found out Asay lived at the apartment where the crime happened, and that he had been evicted on December 30.

He is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence and is being held in Fayette County.

Stewart is charged with tampering with physical evidence and is in the Jessamine County Detention Center.