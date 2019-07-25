New details released in pregnant Whitley County woman's death

A man is facing new federal charges after the death of a pregnant Whitley County woman.

Daniel Nantz is already facing federal kidnapping charges, but investigators say he was involved in 29-year-old Geri Johnson's death in March. Johnson, who was seven-months pregnant, was dropped off at a hospital after being shot and delivered her baby before her death. The newborn died days after she was killed. He now faces a count of tampering with a witness, victim or informant and other federal charges.

A new federal indictment shows Nantz may have had a motive in the deadly shooting. A grand jury accuses Nantz of killing his pregnant girlfriend to keep her from talking to law enforcement about his efforts to sell methamphetamine.

Nantz could face the death penalty if he is found guilty.

Kentucky State Police have said they would pursue murder and fetal homicide charges against Nantz, but a state prosecutor says he is currently only facing federal charges.

It appears the federal investigation was ongoing when Johnson was killed. Nantz will be arraigned in federal court July 31.