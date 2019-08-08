New development could soon come to downtown Frankfort

The Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet is selling land in downtown Frankfort, and it includes much of the property that was the home of the Capital Plaza Tower.

A new mixed-use development could soon be built in downtown Frankfort. (WKYT)

The announcement comes more than a year after the state imploded the tower, and it is part of an effort to privatize more land in Kentucky's capital city.

"Almost 73 percent of the property in Franklin County was public property. So I wanted to turn that over to the private sector," Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary William Landrum III said.

In the coming months, developers will have a chance to bid on about 12 acres of land in downtown, and it will be sold as one lot. This also includes the land beneath the Capital Plaza Hotel and the Frankfort YMCA.

"Basically they will have a new landlord," Landrum said. "That's all that changes."

Landrum says one big benefit is that property will then be added to the tax rolls. Potential buyers will visit the site later in August, and interested buyers will place their bids. The state will write a deed in December for the new owners.

Whoever buys it must provide for a mixed-use development. They want to combine residential, commercial and retail into one area.