New digital billboards to feature Savannah Spurlock

Two digital billboards in Central Kentucky will display information about missing Madison County mother Savannah Spurlock.

In a post on the Missing Savannah Facebook page, the group shared a photo showing what the billboard will look like.

Motorists will see them off Nicholasville Road in Jessamine County.

The group thanks Lamar Advertising of Lexington for donating the billboard.

Savannah Spurlock was last seen back on Jan. 4. Surveillance video shows her leaving a bar in Lexington with three men. Since then investigators have searched homes, lakes, and farm land, but have not been able to locate her.

