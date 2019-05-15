New director named for Legislative Research Commission

Kentucky's Legislative Research Commission (LRC,) has a new director.

Jay Hartz is taking over the role, after David Byerman's contract wasn't renewed last year.

The LRC director oversees employees who help lawmakers from both parties write and research bills.

The commission is led by a panel of Republican and Democratic leaders from the state House and Senate. The panel approved Hartz’s appointment on Wednesday.

Hartz has most recently served as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Senate President's Office.

