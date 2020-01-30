New distribution center bringing 100 jobs to Montgomery County

A new distribution center is expected to create 100 jobs in Montgomery County.

The governor's office announced Thursday that Wastequip, a manufacturer of waste handling equipment, will locate a new distribution center in Mt. Sterling.

The facility, a $7.28 million investment, is located at 200 Oak Grove Drive with nearly 100,000 square feet of space to store over 30,000 units of tarping equipment, OEM and aftermarket parts.

The location will primarily support certain branded products, as well as house a shipping center and offices for corporate and customer service staff.

The average hourly wage of the 100 jobs to be created is $27 including benefits.

The facility is expected to be up and running by July 2020.