New drive-through COVID-19 testing sites open near vulnerable communities

On Wednesday, Governor Beshear announced drive-thru COVID-19 testing in specific Lexington and Louisville communities saying they are the single largest testing commitment the state has made so far.

The first testing site in Lexington is at the old Rite Aid off Winchester Road and is in partnership with Walgreens. It will be open seven days a week for people who qualify to begin Friday.

Mayor Linda Gorton held a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about the new testing sites:

The Kroger testing site is at the BCTC campus on Newtown Pike. Testing will be available there starting Monday. Anyone who wants to be tested can sign up online.

Both sites were strategically planned by the state because of their locations.

Governor Beshear says they’re both close to African American communities.

Health officials in Kentucky and across America have noted that African Americans have been disproportionately impacted by the virus, especially when it comes to the death rate.

That’s why the Governor wants to bring resources to these areas.

“I know we’re going to be pushing these out in a number of ways. But folks, this could be a significant increase in testing here in Kentucky,” said the governor.

Governor Beshear also says he plans to announce another testing partner in the next few days.

