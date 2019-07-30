New farmer's market coming to downtown Somerset

A grant will help bring a new downtown farmer's market to downtown Somerset.

It will be located at a little-used parking lot where Food Fair once stood, and city leaders hope it will bring many into the area across city hall.

“We don’t have a market in our downtown, and there’s a lot of people who are going to be able to walk to our farmer’s market and enjoy healthy, low-cost food," Mayor Alan Keck said.

Grant money will pay for approximately the market's $500,000 cost.

"It will have a full-service commercial kitchen. So value-added products, things like jams. Things to can or jar. We will also have an artist and craft component. Not just food," Keck said.

Pulaski County Horticulture Agent Beth Wilson said she is excited for vendors, as they have been without a shelter as long as the markets have been in existence.