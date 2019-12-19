New girlsgirlsgirls location caters to SquirrelsSquirrelsSquirrels on UK's campus

Popular Tex-Mex campus favorite, girlsgirlsgirls Burritos is branching out to a second location that will surely attract a new customer base.

The restaurant’s new spinoff, a scale replica of the South Limestone location, will cater to UK’s “underserved squirrel population.”

Naturally, the only difference between the replica and the human-size restaurant is the new name: “SquirrelsSquirrelsSquirrels Burritos.”

The owners of girlsgirlsgirls worked with Lexington ad agency Cornett to create the rodent-centric eatery, which ‘opened’ Thursday at 3 p.m. behind the University of Kentucky Fine Arts Building along Rose Street.

The miniature eatery was designed by Martin Samuels, of 859 Design, with help from Kre8Now Makerspace, and features a large patio space and small picnic tables.

Squirrels will be able to choose from several vegan options, including the ‘Trashsquirrel Burrito,” (organic peanut puree with sunflower and pumpkin seed granola,) the “Vegan Tacos Bellota,” (toasted acorn and almond butter,) and the “CBD Bandito Quesadilla,” (cashew butter and dates.)